Water pumps set up in Cameron County amid flood concerns

Cameron County Drainage District #6 is stationing 13 pumps across its district ahead of expected heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours.

The pumps will cover areas in Santa Rosa, La Feria and Combes, and will activate if water starts pooling.

"We just want to have them ready in case we need to start them," Cameron County Drainage District #6 President Josh Ruiz said. "We will have the employees on call 24/7. If we need to start them, we are going to start them."

The pumps are set up in areas known for flooding.

Once activated, the pumps will move water away from homes and into drainage canals south to the Arroyo Colorado. Each pump can move up to 5,000 gallons of water per minute.

The district said the effort is aimed at preventing major flooding similar to the March 2025 floods.

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