WATCH LIVE: Flash flood warning for Hidalgo County in effect
A flash flood warning for Hidalgo County is in effect until 11:15 p.m. Monday
A Flood Watch is now in effect for all of Deep South Texas into Thursday morning, with estimated total rainfall amounts of 5-10 inches, and isolated amounts of 12 inches or more where heavier showers or thunderstorms persist, according to the U.S. National Weather Service.
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