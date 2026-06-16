Over 3,700 residents without power across the Valley
A total of 3,733 outages were reported across the Rio Grande Valley Monday evening, according to outage maps from AEP Texas and Magic Valley Electric Cooperative.
Most of the outages are in Hidalgo County, with 2,444 outages reported as of 11 p.m. Monday.
Previously, 9,213 outages were reported Monday at about 9:30 p.m.
The outages were reported amid a flash flood warning issued for Hidalgo and Starr counties that’s set to expire at 12:15 a.m. Tuesday.
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