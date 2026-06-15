Weslaco funeral home opens doors as temporary shelter for the public
A funeral home in Weslaco has opened its doors as a temporary shelter for people caught in the storm.
Salinas Funeral Home transformed all four of its chapels into a shelter with enough room for up to 2,000 people.
Funeral director Johnny Salinas spoke about the decision to open the facility to the community.
"Everybody has given so much to our family, so it's a way of us thanking them for placing their trust in us during their difficult time," Salinas said. "The least that we can do is open our facility because this is the community's place."
Staff members are handing out water and snacks and will remain on-site until 10 p.m. Monday.
The shelter will reopen at 7 a.m. Tuesday after closing for the night.
People can leave their cars overnight without worrying about being towed but cannot sleep inside their vehicles.
The funeral home also has backup generators to keep the power on.
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