National Weather Service working to repair Brownsville Doppler radar
The Brownsville Doppler radar is down after a piece of hardware failed this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.
The NWS branch in Brownsville is currently using the radar in Corpus Christi to track where rain is falling and how much is falling amid ongoing severe weather in the area.
"We think that by the time we get to late this evening we'll have everything up and running," NWS Meteorologist Barry Goldsmith said. "Our radar will be fully operating in time before the worst of the rain arrives in the Rio Grande Valley, which right now we're expecting during the window from around midnight to noon on Tuesday."
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