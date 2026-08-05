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Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026: Hot and muggy with highs approaching 100

Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026: Hot and muggy with highs approaching 100
5 hours 11 minutes 10 seconds ago Wednesday, August 05 2026 Aug 5, 2026 August 05, 2026 11:33 AM August 05, 2026 in Weather
Source: KRGV

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