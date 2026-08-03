Pump Patrol: Monday, Aug. 3, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com.
Make sure to include your name, location, and a photo or video of your Pump Patrol.
More News
News Video
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Prosecutor asks Gov. Abbott to sign extradition papers for RGV ICE agent...
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Jury selected in McAllen masonic lodge killing trial
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Trial date set for man accused of killing San Benito police officer
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San Benito murder suspect receives 35-year sentence
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Mission tire shop suffers major damage from fire
Sports Video
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UTRGV changes how fans buy, sell tickets ahead of Vaquero football season
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NBA champ Danny Green returns to McAllen for basketball clinic and community...
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CeeDee Lamb reveals his biggest goal for 2026 season
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Cowboys newcomers at edge rusher look to provide a spark on defense
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Cowboys DT Quinnen Williams says he's focused on winning, not a new...