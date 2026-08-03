Hidalgo County judge shuts down attempts to delay McAllen Masonic Lodge murder trial
A jury has been selected in the trial of a man accused of fatally shooting a Freemason member outside a Masonic lodge in McAllen.
Jury selection wrapped up Monday evening in the trial of Julio Diaz. It had been underway for about five hours.
Channel 5 News was in the courthouse all day, but cameras were not allowed inside the courtroom during the process.
Since court got underway Monday morning, the judge and Diaz's defense attorney had heated arguments over whether the trial should move forward.
The defense asked for another reset, saying they need more time for a neurological expert. They also asked for a second defense attorney.
The judge denied all those requests, saying the case has already been delayed multiple times in the last three years.
Diaz is accused of fatally shooting Robert Wise outside the McAllen Masonic Lodge on July 10, 2023.
RELATED STORY: McAllen murder suspect posted video of killing on social media, police say
Opening statements are set to begin Tuesday morning.
The arson charges are linked to two fires Diaz is accused of setting before the deadly shooting.
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