Alton tire shop suffers major damage from fire
An Alton tire shop suffered major damage after a fire broke out inside the building.
The fire occurred at Highway 107 and La Homa Road on Sunday.
Alton Fire Chief Gus Ramirez said an 18-wheeler located inside the tire shop also suffered major damage, but 90 percent of the merchandise was saved.
Hidalgo County Fire Marshal Homero Garza said the rear of the building did end up collapsing.
No one was inside the building at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported. There were four houses located next to the tire shop but the fire did not spread to those structures.
Garza said multiple agencies responded to assist the Alton Fire Department. They included fire departments from Mission, Palmview, La Joya and Sullivan.
Ramirez said fire crews were battling the fire for about five hours since tire fires take a while to put out. Fire crews had to cease operations for 30 minutes due to lightning from a passing thunderstorm.
Garza said they will be reviewing surveillance footage to determine the cause of the fire.
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