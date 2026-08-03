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Monday, Aug. 3, 2026: Hot and muggy, temps in the 90s

Monday, Aug. 3, 2026: Hot and muggy, temps in the 90s
7 hours 3 minutes 28 seconds ago Monday, August 03 2026 Aug 3, 2026 August 03, 2026 7:35 AM August 03, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV

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