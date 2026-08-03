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Vice President Vance cancels visit to Port of Brownsville

Vice President Vance cancels visit to Port of Brownsville
6 hours 42 minutes 25 seconds ago Monday, August 03 2026 Aug 3, 2026 August 03, 2026 7:57 AM August 03, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV

Vice President JD Vance will no longer be visiting the Rio Grande Valley, according to Texas's 34th Congressional District Republican nominee Eric Flores.

Flores said Vance canceled his visit due to a scheduling change.

Vance was scheduled to speak at the Port of Brownsville on Tuesday. There is no word on whether his visit will be rescheduled.

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