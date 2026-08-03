Vice President Vance cancels visit to Port of Brownsville
Vice President JD Vance will no longer be visiting the Rio Grande Valley, according to Texas's 34th Congressional District Republican nominee Eric Flores.
Flores said Vance canceled his visit due to a scheduling change.
Vance was scheduled to speak at the Port of Brownsville on Tuesday. There is no word on whether his visit will be rescheduled.
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