UTRGV changes how fans buy, sell tickets ahead of Vaquero football season

Fans planning to attend University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros football games this fall should prepare for some changes.

The university is changing how fans buy, sell and use their tickets this season. UTRGV Athletics said they've updated the website used to buy tickets.

Officials said they're hoping this new technology will make this year much smoother for fans after having some issues last season.

They said the university's rapid growth last year exposed some gaps in its ticketing system.

One of the biggest changes is how fans will enter the stadium. Instead of using QR codes, fans will save their tickets to their digital wallet and simply tap their phone to enter.

Officials said that should prevent screenshots and fraudulent tickets.

The new system will also give staff real-time entry data and bring student and public ticketing together under one platform.

"Think about your traditional barcode or QR code, press a button and scan a ticket," UTRGV Athletics Chief Revenue Officer Derek Schramm said.

Also, the university has changed when tickets go on sale.

Single-game football tickets will now go on sale every Monday at 8 a.m. during home game weeks. They were originally sold last year on Fridays.

Fans will also be able to manage their season tickets, transfer tickets to family or friends, view their parking passes and track their rewards points all under the same account.

"We really needed to define a solution that could be a one-stop shop for all of our fans," Schramm said.

If more tickets become available, they will go on sale Friday mornings at 8 a.m.

The university is also adding 1,500 new seats with the south end zone expansion, meaning more tickets should be available for fans this season.

The new site to purchase tickets is live now and officials are encouraging fans to create their profiles in preparation for the season.

To visit the site, click here.