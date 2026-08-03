Trial moves forward for McAllen man accused of killing a Freemason member

A judge has ordered the trial of Julio Diaz to move forward.

Diaz is accused of murdering McAllen freemason Robert Wise in February 2023. His defense attorney requested a postponement, claiming they needed more time for a neurological expert to evaluate Diaz's brain cyst.

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They claim it may have affected his mental state during the murder. The shooting happened outside a freemason lodge in McAllen where Wise was a member.

The judge reviewed the case's history in court, noting it's been reset multiple times over the past three years.

The judge also denied the defense's motion for an arson expert and a second defense attorney. The arson charges are linked to two fires Diaz is accused of setting before the deadly shooting.