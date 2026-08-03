Eastbound I-2 in Pharr reopens following law enforcement activity
Eastbound lanes on I-2 in Pharr were shut down after to a man threatened to jump near the Jackson Road exit, according to the Pharr Police Department.
Pharr police responded to the incident at around 12 p.m. Monday.
A mental health unit responded to the scene and deployed a trained crisis negotiator, who managed to persuade the individual to safely come down from the edge of the expressway, according to police.
The individual was transported for medical evaluation at a mental health facility.
All eastbound lanes have since reopened.
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