Eastbound I-2 in Pharr reopens following law enforcement activity

Photo courtesy of the Texas Department of Transportation.

Eastbound lanes on I-2 in Pharr were shut down after to a man threatened to jump near the Jackson Road exit, according to the Pharr Police Department.

Pharr police responded to the incident at around 12 p.m. Monday.

A mental health unit responded to the scene and deployed a trained crisis negotiator, who managed to persuade the individual to safely come down from the edge of the expressway, according to police.

The individual was transported for medical evaluation at a mental health facility.

All eastbound lanes have since reopened.