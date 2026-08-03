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Eastbound I-2 in Pharr reopens following law enforcement activity

Eastbound I-2 in Pharr reopens following law enforcement activity
1 hour 54 minutes 54 seconds ago Monday, August 03 2026 Aug 3, 2026 August 03, 2026 12:44 PM August 03, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV
Photo courtesy of the Texas Department of Transportation.

Eastbound lanes on I-2 in Pharr were shut down after to a man threatened to jump near the Jackson Road exit, according to the Pharr Police Department.

Pharr police responded to the incident at around 12 p.m. Monday.

A mental health unit responded to the scene and deployed a trained crisis negotiator, who managed to persuade the individual to safely come down from the edge of the expressway, according to police.

The individual was transported for medical evaluation at a mental health facility.

All eastbound lanes have since reopened.

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