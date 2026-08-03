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Pharr Police Department to host annual 'Pharr Night Out'

Pharr Police Department to host annual 'Pharr Night Out'
4 hours 4 minutes 36 seconds ago Monday, August 03 2026 Aug 3, 2026 August 03, 2026 6:22 PM August 03, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV

The Pharr Police Department is getting ready for its annual Night Out event.

The Pharr Night Out 2026 is set for Tuesday, Aug. 4, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Pharr Town Center parking lot — located at 500 N. Jackson Road.

The free event will have music, food, and market vendors.

For more information, call 956-856-4625.

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