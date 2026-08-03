Pharr Police Department to host annual 'Pharr Night Out'
The Pharr Police Department is getting ready for its annual Night Out event.
The Pharr Night Out 2026 is set for Tuesday, Aug. 4, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Pharr Town Center parking lot — located at 500 N. Jackson Road.
The free event will have music, food, and market vendors.
For more information, call 956-856-4625.
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