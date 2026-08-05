UTRGV football ranks fourth in SLC preseason poll and receiving votes in FCS Top-25 poll

UTRGV football is receiving some real recognition across the country after a stellar Year 1 for the program.

Despite some considerable key pieces departing from their offense, most are expecting the team to be roughly just as good as they were last year.

As proof of that, UTRGV ranks fourth in the SLC preseason poll. That's after finishing tied for third in the SLC standings last fall.

"Obviously preseason rankings, you can't put too much into them because everything's gotta be played out on the field," UTRGV football head coach Travis Bush said after practice on Tuesday. "But what we talk about as a team, there's still a piece where you can look back on what we accomplished and be proud of that."

The Vaqueros were also among a few select teams listed in the "receiving votes" section of the FCS Top-25 poll.

"Obviously the perception of UTRGV has changed in one year. That's a credit to last year's football team," Bush added. "And now what is this year's football team gonna do with it... Look head and know the vision of what we wanna be and know we gotta go a lot harder."

UTRGV will start the season with two non-conference games against UT Permian Basin and UTSA. Conference play starts on the road against Nicholls on September 12.