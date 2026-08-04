Two-a-Day Tour 2026: Edcouch-Elsa Yellowjackets

The Edcouch-Elsa Yellowjackets are kicking off the 2026 football season with a Midnight Madness event as they prepare for a new challenge in District 16-4A Division I.

The team finished 4-1 in District 16-5A last season, with their only loss coming against district champion Mercedes. UIL realignment moved them down to 4A this year.

"We're excited about the opportunity that we're getting in 4A. There are some good teams there: Alice, Zapata, Valley View, Hidalgo," Edcouch-Elsa head football coach Victor Cardenas said.

The Yellowjackets non-district schedule includes a matchup against former rival Mercedes and three 6A programs from Edinburg.

"The preseason are power houses but to be the best we have to play the best," senior quarterback Jason Pena said.

Senior running back Ayden Mercado echoed that confidence.

"These are bigger schools but Edcouch Elsa we've always had the heart. We've always wanted it more and I think we'll do very good," Mercado said.

Pena and Mercado combined for 1,200 rushing yards last season. The team is looking to re-establish a run-heavy offense behind what Cardenas described as one of the biggest offensive lines the program has had in a long time.

The defense is also expected to be a strength this season.

"Our thunder defense we expect it to be top notch and we expect it to be one of the better defenses in that valley. That's our standard," Cardenas said.

Senior cornerback Marcus Garcia said the tough preseason schedule will test the team early.

"This preseason is either going to make us or break us but our guys worked hard this past season so I believe in them," Garcia said.

The Yellowjackets are aiming to win a state championship, something the program accomplished two years ago.