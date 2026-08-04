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Museum of South Texas History turning storage into exhibit space

Museum of South Texas History turning storage into exhibit space
5 hours 45 minutes 24 seconds ago Monday, August 03 2026 Aug 3, 2026 August 03, 2026 11:05 PM August 03, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV

A museum in Edinburg is expanding its space to add new exhibit areas.

The Museum of South Texas History plans to convert storage space into two rotating galleries and a permanent tribute to local war hero Freddy Gonzalez.

Construction starts next week.

"It's going to give us the kind of flexibility, you know, to attract exhibits, say from the Smithsonian or from other museums, that may have exhibits that travel that could be on loan, but it also gives us the opportunity to go deep into our archives and our collections to create more," Museum of South Texas History Chief Executive Officer Francisco Guajardo said.

The museum aims to have the new exhibit space ready next year.

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