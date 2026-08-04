Museum of South Texas History turning storage into exhibit space

A museum in Edinburg is expanding its space to add new exhibit areas.

The Museum of South Texas History plans to convert storage space into two rotating galleries and a permanent tribute to local war hero Freddy Gonzalez.

Construction starts next week.

"It's going to give us the kind of flexibility, you know, to attract exhibits, say from the Smithsonian or from other museums, that may have exhibits that travel that could be on loan, but it also gives us the opportunity to go deep into our archives and our collections to create more," Museum of South Texas History Chief Executive Officer Francisco Guajardo said.

The museum aims to have the new exhibit space ready next year.