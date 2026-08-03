Man confesses to Brownsville Lone Star National Bank robbery after $15k recovered, police say

KRGV file photo

A man in custody confessed to robbing a Lone Star National Bank, according to the Brownsville Police Department.

The robbery was reported Monday shortly before 2:30 p.m. at the Lone Star National Bank located at the 2100 block of Boca Chica Boulevard, according to police.

Police added that the FBI was also at the scene.

According to a news release, investigators reviewed surveillance video after the robbery and tracked the suspect's movements. The video showed the suspect enter a nearby abandoned building and leave wearing different clothes, then walk behind a Metro PCS in the area.

Officers went to the location and found a Lone Star National Bank bag with more than $15,000 inside.

A short time later, officers detained a man identified as 32-year-old Dion George James, who matched the description of the suspect from the surveillance footage.

“During the investigation, James provided a voluntary statement confessing to the bank robbery. He will now be charged accordingly,” police said. “James is pending arraignment.”

No injuries have been reported, according to police.