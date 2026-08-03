San Benito murder suspect receives 35-year prison sentence
A 24-year-old Los Fresnos man convicted in connection with a deadly shooting in San Benito received a 35-year prison sentence on Monday, according to the Cameron County District Clerk’s Office.
Miguel Monrreal was charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the shooting that happened on Oct. 3, 2025, at the 900 block of East Stenger Street in San Benito.
The San Benito Police Department said a man — Clemente Medina — died in the shooting. A woman was critically injured in the shooting but survived.
Investigators said they believe the shooting occurred following a verbal and physical altercation.
According to previous reports, Monrreal surrendered himself to authorities the day after the shooting at the B&M International Bridge in Brownsville.
"I'm here to give justice to the family. I'm wrong," Monrreal said following his arraignment.
Monrreal received a 35-year sentence for the murder charge and a 10-year sentence on the aggravated assault charge. The sentences will run concurrently.
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