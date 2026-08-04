Las Almas Food Hall to bring diverse eats, retail, and UTRGV art to downtown Edinburg

A locally owned food hall is coming to downtown Edinburg, backed by more than $1.6 million in capital investment, according to the Edinburg Economic Development Corporation.

The Edinburg EDC announced the upcoming opening of Las Almas Food Hall at 225 E. Cano St. The Garcia-Kalifa family developed the project, which is expected to open in fall 2026.

The food hall will offer pizza, vegan dishes, tacos, burgers, barbecue, sushi, Asian fusion, ceviche and Mediterranean fare, according to a news release. It will also include a coffee vendor, a charcuterie-to-go station, and a full-service bar with craft cocktails, beer and wine.

The development is expected to create more than 30 jobs for the local workforce.

Beyond dining, the space will include retail spots, shared indoor seating, live music and community events. Guests will also have access to a private event room and a dedicated parking lot.

"Las Almas Food Hall is exactly the kind of development that strengthens quality of life in Edinburg," Edinburg EDC Board President Aaron Rivera said in a statement. "Projects like this are central to our downtown revitalization efforts because they create jobs, draw people into the district, and give residents and visitors a reason to spend time downtown. We're excited to see this vision come to life."

The Las Almas Food Hall will partner with UTRGV art students, who will showcase and sell original artwork throughout the venue. The space will also host watch parties for UTRGV sporting events, the release added

"This investment is about more than opening a business. It's about catalyzing economic growth in downtown Edinburg by creating a community gathering place that empowers entrepreneurs and supports local businesses," co-developer Amira Kalifa said in a statement. "As a member of the city's downtown steering committee, I've seen firsthand the momentum building in this district, and I'm proud to bring a space that reflects the diversity and energy of our community right here on Cano Street."