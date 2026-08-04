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Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026: Hot and breezy, temps in 90s

Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026: Hot and breezy, temps in 90s
2 hours 34 minutes 22 seconds ago Tuesday, August 04 2026 Aug 4, 2026 August 04, 2026 7:55 AM August 04, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV

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