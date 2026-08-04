Brownsville bank robbery suspect arraigned, bond set at $100,000
The suspect accused of robbing a bank in Brownsville went before a judge Tuesday.
Dion George James, 32, was charged with aggravated bank robbery and failure to identify. His bond was set at $100,000.
The robbery occurred Monday at a Lone Star National Bank branch in the 2100 block of Boca Chica Boulevard.
RELATED STORY: Man confesses to Brownsville Lone Star National Bank robbery after $15k recovered, police say
Investigators were able to use surveillance footage to track James as he entered a nearby abandoned building. Police went to the location and found a bag containing more than $15,000 inside.
Police said James confessed to the robbery.
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