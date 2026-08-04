Two-a-Day Tour 2026: Santa Rosa Warriors

Santa Rosa has been one of the most successful 3A football programs in the Rio Grande Valley for the past four seasons, finishing with a winning percentage of over .500 and making the playoffs during that span.

The only thing that is missing an area round appearance, something the Warriors haven't done since 2010. This year's team is a younger squad with only 10 returners from last season. Despite that, the Warriors believe they have what it takes to make their fifth straight playoff appearance and get past the bi-district round for the first time in 16 years.

"We got to keep up the energy that we have right now," Santa Rosa senior running back Kadin Martinez said. "Everybody is hyped to be back in football season; everybody has been waiting for it. If we keep it up and everybody stays consistent and everybody keeps on showing up, we have a pretty good chance to go far this year. We have the kits to do it and we can get it done."

Santa Rosa is currently in the process of finding its starting quarterback to replace Riley Fonseca who was a pivotal piece to the team last season. Head coach Joe Marichalar said these next practices and scrimmages will be key in determining who will take the reins on offense.

"Riley was part of not only our offense but just the team in general," Marichalar added. "He was a great leader and some of the other seniors that we lost they did an outstanding job, but this year we have another group of seniors that are stepping up and they're falling into that leadership role. It's just a matter of time until we find out who we're going to be for 2026, so we'll see."

Santa Rosa kicks off the regular season on Friday, August 28th as the away team against La Villa. The Warriors begin district play on the road as well on October 9th to take on Odem, and they finish it off with a home game on November 6th against Hebbronville.