Energy Secretary Chris Wright visits Port of Brownsville for investment talks
U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright visited the Port of Brownsville to meet with local leaders and industry partners.
Wright said the Trump administration recently approved a loan of more than $3 billion to upgrade power infrastructure in the Brownsville area to lower electricity prices and increase reliability.
"Brownsville illustrates exactly what the Trump administration is about," Wright said. "We are thrilled to see the reins of large projects that major investments in job creation going around in Brownsville."
Vice President JD Vance was also scheduled to attend but canceled his visit due to a schedule change.
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