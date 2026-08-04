Made in the 956: Valley actress helps local talent break into film industry

A local actress is showing the world that you don't have to leave the Rio Grande Valley to pursue your dreams in show business.

For Edinburg native Brenda Patricia Garza, success isn't just about making it to the big screen — it's about helping pave the way for others.

In addition to her acting roles, she's dedicating her time to developing local talent.

"Where we live is so unique," Garza said.

Her work isn't just in front of the camera.

"I'm also a director, a producer, a casting director, a location scout for a lot of productions that come into town. I do a lot and I am super, super happy to be able to give this to the RGV," Garza said.

On top of balancing those roles, she has a passion for cultivating local talent and showcasing the Valley.

"Now we're getting more eyes on our cities, and every single city is so unique. So when they decide, 'hey we want to become film friendly,' much like Edinburg, McAllen, Hidalgo and Brownsville, then we're really going to be that one spot that everyone wants to go," Garza said.

She believes it's important to show people across the country what the Valley has to offer when it comes to films — not only when it comes to location, but untapped talent.

"The Valley has so much talent — we have so much talent — it's insane to me that we are still getting discovered," Garza said.

Garza's on-screen resume includes 'You Are My Home,' which was featured on Netflix, and the newly released film 'Borderlines,' along with TV commercials for brands like Verizon and Rocket Mortgage.

"It's been a long time coming and I'm really, really happy about it," Garza said.

Garza is using her experience to coach aspiring actors through RGV Talent Consulting.

"Here in the Valley, we have so many local talents that don't have the resources," Garza said. "But with RGV Talent Consulting, it's basically me helping out our local community and helping them grow along with me."

Her goal is to show young actors they don't have to leave the Valley to break into the business.

"I'm not leaving and then leaving everyone behind, I'm staying in the Valley and I'm showing everyone what it is, how you get there, where do you go, and what do you do once you get there," Garza said.

She hopes her story will inspire aspiring actors to take their shot.

Brenda Patricia Garza is made in the 956.