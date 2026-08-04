Harlingen CISD, UTRGV team up in new diabetes prevention plan

Thousands of Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District students are at high risk of getting diabetes.

Now, a new health initiative between the district and the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley is bringing doctors, educators and families together.

The goal is to prevent them from getting Type 2 diabetes.

Harlingen CISD and UTRGV are building a long-term plan. The district said it will bring health experts into schools and connect families to resources.

UTRGV faculty from multiple health programs are now working with district leaders to build a framework for the initiative. That could include education on nutrition, exercise, diabetes prevention and other health resources for both students and their families.

"This isn't a cookie-cutter approach. We want to be able to come up with assessments that we can give for students and parents," UT Health RGV Ambulatory Operations Assistant Vice President Veronica Villarreal said.

Harlingen CISD Superintendent Veronica Kortan said the district's goal goes beyond academics — it's focusing on student health now so it can improve their future.

"Our commitment is not just up to the 12th grade. It's beyond that. It's setting them up for success in life yes while they're in our district and also beyond their time with us," Kortan said.

The initiative will launch during the 2026-2027 school year.

If district and university leaders see positive results, they said they hope to expand the model to other school districts across the Valley.