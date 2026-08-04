Edinburg CISD names Dr. Angela Dominguez lone finalist for superintendent

Dr. Angela Dominguez (Photo courtesy of Donna ISD)

The Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District Board of Trustees named Dr. Angela Dominguez the lone finalist for superintendent of schools, according to a news release.

The board voted at a meeting on Monday, Aug. 3, to select Dominguez following a comprehensive search conducted with the help of the law firm O'Hanlon, Demerath & Castillo.

Dominguez has served as superintendent of Donna Independent School District since October 2021. The district serves approximately 13,000 students in Hidalgo County, more than 95 percent of whom are economically disadvantaged, according to the news release.

Under her leadership, Donna ISD rose from the 19th to the 77th percentile statewide for STAAR student achievement. The district also eliminated every F-rated campus and increased College, Career and Military Readiness from 61 percent to 86 percent.

The news release said during the same period, the district approved a $120 million bond — the largest in its history — and earned five consecutive "A" ratings under the Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas.

The district also expanded family choice through new specialized campuses, including a PK-2 Early Learning Academy, a Fine Arts Elementary and a Science and Sports Elementary.

Dominguez is the 2024-25 Region One Superintendent of the Year. She was also named a national "Superintendent to Watch" by the National School Public Relations Association and received the National Association of School Superintendents' 2026 award for Excellence in Innovative Initiative, according to the news release.

She is the first woman to serve as superintendent in Donna ISD's history.

Following the board's announcement, Dominguez responded to her selection.

"I am deeply honored and humbled by the Board of Trustees' confidence and grateful for the opportunity to serve the students, families, staff and community of Edinburg CISD," Dominguez said. "Throughout my career, I have believed that strong relationships, high expectations and a relentless focus on student success create extraordinary opportunities for children. I look forward to listening, learning and working alongside our Board, employees, families and community as we build on Edinburg's many strengths. Together, we will ensure every student has the opportunity to thrive and continue moving Edinburg forward — Stronger Together."

Dominguez brings more than 30 years of experience in public education. She has served as a teacher, principal, district administrator, deputy superintendent and superintendent.

She was the founding principal of the Young Women's Leadership Academy in San Antonio ISD — the city's first all-girls public school — which was recognized in its second year as the highest-performing middle school in Texas.

She later led a Somerset ISD high school from historically low performance to multiple State Distinction Designations and selection as a TAP Founder's Award national finalist.

Dominguez also served as Chief of Secondary Schools and Assistant Superintendent of Academic Services in Edgewood ISD, helping lead a districtwide academic turnaround. She then served as Deputy Superintendent of Colorado Springs School District 11, a 57-campus district serving approximately 22,000 students.

She holds a bachelor's degree in history from Dartmouth College, a master's degree in educational leadership from Texas A&M University-Kingsville and a doctorate through the University of Texas at Austin's Cooperative Superintendency Program.

Under Texas law, a finalist's name must be publicly announced at least 21 days before the board may take final action on employment. The board is expected to consider approval of an employment contract with Dominguez at a meeting no earlier than Monday, Aug. 24.