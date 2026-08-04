Registration still open for entrepreneurship program for children

The RGV Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and Mija Media House are launching a new kids entrepreneurship event in the Rio Grande Valley.

The "Vendiendo Con Mi Grandma & Grandpa Kids Mercadito" is designed to teach children about entrepreneurship, financial literacy and leadership.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Aug. 14, 2026, in Pharr.

The City of Pharr and the Pharr Memorial Library are supporting the initiative.

Click here to register.

Watch the video above for the full story.