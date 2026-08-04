Registration still open for entrepreneurship program for children
The RGV Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and Mija Media House are launching a new kids entrepreneurship event in the Rio Grande Valley.
The "Vendiendo Con Mi Grandma & Grandpa Kids Mercadito" is designed to teach children about entrepreneurship, financial literacy and leadership.
The event runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Aug. 14, 2026, in Pharr.
The City of Pharr and the Pharr Memorial Library are supporting the initiative.
Watch the video above for the full story.
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