McAllen Police Department hosting annual National Night Out
The McAllen Police Department is inviting the community to its annual National Night Out event on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026.
The event runs from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at McAllen Municipal Park at 1921 N. Bicentennial Blvd. and Garza-Chavez Community Network Center at 2901 Olga Ave.
National Night Out is a nationwide crime, drug and violence prevention program held every year on the first Tuesday in August, according to a news release.
The event gives residents a chance to meet the officers who patrol their neighborhoods and ask questions about police-community partnerships, neighborhood safety programs and crime prevention awareness.
"Everyone can make a difference in fighting crime," McAllen Police Chief Victor Rodriguez said.
The event will also include food, entertainment and presentations by community police officers.
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