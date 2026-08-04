McAllen Police Department hosting annual National Night Out

Photo credit: McAllen Police Department

The McAllen Police Department is inviting the community to its annual National Night Out event on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026.

The event runs from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at McAllen Municipal Park at 1921 N. Bicentennial Blvd. and Garza-Chavez Community Network Center at 2901 Olga Ave.

National Night Out is a nationwide crime, drug and violence prevention program held every year on the first Tuesday in August, according to a news release.

The event gives residents a chance to meet the officers who patrol their neighborhoods and ask questions about police-community partnerships, neighborhood safety programs and crime prevention awareness.

"Everyone can make a difference in fighting crime," McAllen Police Chief Victor Rodriguez said.

The event will also include food, entertainment and presentations by community police officers.