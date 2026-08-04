Trial underway for man accused of fatally shooting McAllen Freemason

The trial is underway for the man accused of killing a Freemason.

Julio Diaz is accused of fatally shooting Robert Wise outside the McAllen Masonic Lodge on July 10, 2023.

Diaz's attorney asked once again for the trial to be postponed, but the judge denied the request, saying he's had ample time to be ready. The defense also filed a running objection.

Prosecutors told jurors they believe Julio Diaz targeted Robert Wise out of hatred for Freemasons and "wanted blood."

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Two McAllen arson investigators also testified about their investigation into a 2022 fire at the lodge, a year before Wise was killed. Jurors saw surveillance video and evidence tied to the fire.

Ruben Elizondo, the Freemason who found Wise shot in the street outside the lodge, also testified at the trial. He said free masons have been the subject of considerable propaganda and persecution.

The defense objected to much of the evidence.

A Channel 5 News team is inside the courtroom. Tune into our later newscasts for continuing coverage.