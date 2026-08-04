Pump Patrol: Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com.
Make sure to include your name, location, and a photo or video of your Pump Patrol.
More News
News Video
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Energy Secretary Chris Wright visits Port of Brownsville for investment talks
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Brownsville bank robbery suspect arraigned, bond set at $100,000
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Registration still open for entrepreneurship program for children
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U.S. Secretary of Energy visits Port of Brownsville
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Trial underway for man accused of fatally shooting McAllen Freemason
Sports Video
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Two-a-Day Tour 2026: Santa Rosa Warriors
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Two-a-Day Tour 2026: Edcouch-Elsa Yellowjackets
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UTRGV changes how fans buy, sell tickets ahead of Vaquero football season
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NBA champ Danny Green returns to McAllen for basketball clinic and community...
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CeeDee Lamb reveals his biggest goal for 2026 season