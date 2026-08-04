Public invited to ‘stuff the bus’ with The Salvation Army in Harlingen
The Salvation Army in Cameron County will collect school supply donations this Saturday at a Walmart in Harlingen.
The event, called "Stuff the Bus," will take place inside the Walmart on Lincoln Avenue from 8 a.m. to noon.
The Salvation Army hopes to collect even more donations during the tax-free weekend. All donated supplies will go directly to children in need.
"Some of the very kids that we're going to be helping are the ones that are going to be running our country, going to be running our counties and our cities and sometimes they just need a hand up, not a hand out," Salvation Army Cameron County Advisory Board Chairman Velma de los Santos said.
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