'Pretty inconvenient': RGV smoke shops clear shelves as Texas outlaws hemp-derived THC products
Texas has banned several hemp-derived THC products, and anyone caught with them could face felony charges.
The ban took effect on July 31, following a Texas Supreme Court decision in May. Products like delta-8, delta-10, THCA flower, and other synthetic THC variants are now illegal. Delta-9 THC remains legal if it contains less than 0.3% THC by dry weight.
Irving Aquino, a manager at the Cyberskunk Smokeshop in McAllen, said he had to clear out some of his top-selling products. His shelves previously carried hemp flowers, gummies, concentrates, and waxes, nearly all containing THCA, an active ingredient that turns into THC when burned.
CLICK HERE FOR A LIST OF THC PRODUCTS THAT ARE STILL LEGAL IN TEXAS
"It's pretty inconvenient," Aquino said.
He said the financial hit is significant for shops across the area.
"I would say, for most smoke shops, around 50% or more of their margins," Aquino said.
Aquino said smaller businesses may feel the impact more.
"Luckily we have multiple shops, but even smaller shops around town will be the ones hurting the most," Aquino said.
Hidalgo County District Attorney Terry Palacios said local agencies can now make arrests.
"Our local agencies now can make arrests for any type of products that are made with delta 8 or delta 10," Palacios said.
Palacios said he is concerned about younger, first-time offenders facing serious consequences.
"They need to be careful. These are state jail felonies, and you're also going to start your career with a felony offense if you're convicted of this offense," Palacios said.
Aquino said he is continuing to sell products that remain legal, including items in slushies and snacks.
"We're hoping to at least keep up, stay afloat for the time being with what we have," Aquino said.
Watch the video above for the full story.
READ MORE: Following ban, Texas hemp reps sue state for violating commerce protections
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