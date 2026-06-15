Cameron County emergency crews on standby as flooding threat grows

Cameron County emergency management officials are getting ready for potential heavy rain and flooding expected to hit the area.

Downtown Harlingen business owners are also taking precautions ahead of the rain.

Channel 5 News crews spotted sandbags placed at doorways along at least one downtown street. Several business owners said they've dealt with flooding before and don't want to repeat the experience.

Mia Garza, her sister Victoria, and their mom Carmen own Jackson Street Antiques in downtown Harlingen. The family has been hit by floodwaters before, causing costly damage to their store.

"We got duct tape, we got gorilla tape. We got spray foam that we did inside," downtown Harlingen business owner Mia Garza said.

The family came prepared this time with tarps and sandbags.

"That's why we're doing this today, because last time we got rugs that were ruined," Victoria said.

Their mother shared the same uncertainty about what's coming.

"You don't know how bad it's going to get. So hopefully, we can only hope for the best that we don't get a lot of flooding, but you never know," downtown Harlingen business owner Carmen Garza said.

Cameron County's emergency management team is also preparing to help prevent flooding across the community.

"Pumps have been prepositioned. Pumps are ready to go. We're working with our drainage districts and irrigation districts to make sure those areas are also ready to go in case we need pumping operations," Cameron County Emergency Management Coordinator Tom Hushen said.

Hushen said if flooding does happen, the county will open temporary shelters. Teams are also preparing to help anyone trapped by high water.

"In case we have any flooding or any rescues that need to be done, we have staff that's currently available to help with the cities on that," Hushen said.

The Garza family said they hope their preparations will protect both their current shop and a second location they opened about a year ago.

"A lot of my friends and obviously my family have businesses where they have experienced flooding," Mia Garza said. "I have not experienced major rain in this building yet, so I don't want to not be prepared."

Cameron County emergency management crews said staff will be on standby through the night for any rescues or flooding that may occur. Anyone who needs help should call 9-1-1.

Watch the video above for the full story.