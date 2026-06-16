Texas students saw slight gains in math, stalled progress in reading, STAAR results show

Texas is phasing out the STAAR exams, which will be replaced with other tests throughout the school year starting in 2027-28. Eli Hartman/The Texas Tribune

Texas elementary and middle school students mostly stagnated in reading this school year while their performance on math and social studies exams improved, according to STAAR results released Tuesday.

The Texas Education Agency published results from the annual State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness, or STAAR, for grades 3–8, which aim to measure whether students learn material in core subjects at levels appropriate for their grade. High school results released last week showed gains in all areas.

This year’s results show children making some progress but that more work remains, Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath said in a statement.

“We are encouraged by continued gains in mathematics,” Morath said, “especially with the growing number of students participating and succeeding in advanced mathematics courses.”

The state tests showed that 49% of third graders scored on grade level in reading — a 1 percentage-point decline from last year. Fourth through sixth grades remained flat at 52%, 57% and 54%, respectively. And 54% of seventh graders met grade-level expectations — a 2- percentage-point increase — while eighth graders improved from 56% to 59%.

Students’ overall performance in reading continues to surpass pre-COVID levels.

Meanwhile, students posted math gains in almost every grade — except for third and seventh graders, who experienced no change and a 2-point decline, respectively. In social studies, 32% of eighth graders met grade level — a 2-point increase.

This year’s results come after state lawmakers passed a slate of laws aimed at improving classroom instruction, including a ban on cellphones in public schools — which Morath credited for the gains in middle school reading.

The STAAR exam also tests fifth and eighth graders in science. Agency officials said they plan to release those results on July 31.

In addition to providing families a snapshot into whether Texas children possess the academic skills appropriate for their grade level, STAAR results also play an outsized role in state academic accountability ratings.

Districts with a school that has five consecutive failing ratings face the commissioner replacing the locally elected school board and superintendent.

Texas is phasing out the STAAR for three shorter tests that students will take at the beginning, middle and end of each school year. Schools will begin administering the new exams in the 2027-28 academic year.

The move to replace STAAR was a response to criticisms from families and teachers who say the tests put too much pressure on children and that preparing for it takes up too much class time. State lawmakers also condemned STAAR, saying it is not an accurate measure of student learning and that it sets children up for failure.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

This article first appeared on The Texas Tribune.