Disaster declarations signed in Weslaco and Progreso amid flood watch

Weslaco Mayor Adrian Gonzalez signed a disaster declaration for the city on Monday amid severe weather conditions that created flooding across the city.

Progreso Mayor Hugo Gamboa announced on Monday afternoon that he also signed a disaster declaration for the city.

"We will continue to closely monitor conditions over the next several days and remain proactive in our response efforts. We encourage all residents to stay informed, take necessary precautions, and be prepared for any changing weather conditions," Gamboa said in a social media statement. "The safety and well-being of our residents remain our top priority."

The flooding in Weslaco caused the closure of the eastbound I-2 frontage road between Westgate Drive and FM 88/Texas Boulevard, the Texas Department of Transportation announced on Monday morning.

The I-2 main lanes are not affected, TxDOT added.

“A disaster declaration is an important step that allows the city to access additional emergency resources, coordinate response efforts more effectively, and document damages that may be eligible for state and federal assistance,” the city of Weslaco said in a social media post. “It also helps ensure that all available measures can be taken to protect the health, safety, and welfare of our residents.”

The closure was announced amid a strong thunderstorm that moved through Weslaco and the rest of the Mid-Valley, triggering a flash flood warning that was cancelled Monday before 1 p.m.

Two to four inches of rain have fallen in the area, leading to flood conditions.

“Due to the ongoing weather conditions, the public is strongly advised to remain indoors and avoid unnecessary travel,” a city of Weslaco spokesperson said in a news release. “Residents should never drive through flooded roadways or areas where water covers the street, as conditions can change rapidly and become hazardous. Motorists who must travel are urged to exercise caution, reduce their speed, and remain especially vigilant while driving through residential neighborhoods.”

Local law enforcement personnel will be monitoring roadways and responding to weather-related incidents as needed, the spokesperson added.

Those with questions regarding sandbag distribution, flooding concerns, street closures, or to report flooded areas, hazardous conditions, or traffic accidents, are urged to contact the city of Weslaco Emergency Operations Center Information Line at 956-973-4001.

Weslaco ISD announced their summer school and after-school activities for Monday have been postponed due to the weather.

The Salinas Funeral Home of Weslaco is allowing drivers to park in their parking lot until flood conditions improve.

The entire Rio Grande Valley is under a flood watch that was set to expire Wednesday morning, but has been extended until 7 a.m. Thursday.

Numerous flash flooding events could happen Monday and Tuesday, with the rain continuing throughout the day, mainly affecting the eastern half of Hidalgo County.

A large complex of thunderstorms is expected to make its way into the Rio Grande Valley between midnight Tuesday and 6 a.m. and move west to east.

By Wednesday, rain conditions are expected to dry out, but humidity on Thursday will likely create feels like temperatures in the triple digits.

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and X.