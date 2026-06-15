Alamo mother charged with failing to report abuse of her child

Maria Coria Munoz. Photo credit: Hidalgo County jail

A 25-year-old Alamo woman witnessed her child being whipped by the child’s stepfather and failed to report the abuse to authorities, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.

Maria Coria Munoz was booked into the Hidalgo County jail on a failure to report a felony charge on June 12 in connection with the abuse investigation, the sheriff’s office announced on Monday.

Munoz remains in custody on a $5,000 bond, jail records show.

As previously reported, 47-year-old Romeo Maldonado was arrested on May 11 after an IDEA Alamo student reported to a school counselor that a sibling had been assaulted by the child’s stepfather.



Alamo man charged with whipping stepchild

“According to the victim, the suspect struck the child multiple times with a horse whip on the thighs, legs, back, stomach, and arms,” the sheriff’s office stated.

Munoz was present and witnessed the assault and told deputies that she was aware that her husband had been physically assaulting her child. She failed to report the abuse to law enforcement, according to authorities.

Maldonado remains in custody on a $250,000 bond.