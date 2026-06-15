Weslaco flag retirement ceremony honors 22 worn U.S. flags on Flag Day

A flag retirement ceremony took place Sunday in Weslaco, where 22 U.S. flags were officially retired.

The ceremony is a formal way of disposing of worn-out or faded U.S. flags.

"Unfortunately, a lot of people see the flag and don't know the meaning of it and that's something that we've been doing on Flag Day," Weslaco Elk Lodge 2057 President Israel Maldonado said. "A lot of us are veterans and some of us have a lot of sweat, blood, and tears that we sacrificed for our country. Some of us paid the special price."

Around 100 people attended the event.