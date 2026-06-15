Two TSTC students win national EMS competition in Atlanta

Two Texas State Technical College students won a national competition that tested their emergency medicine skills.

Joseph Amaro and Liana Rios, both paramedic students at TSTC, took first place at the national SkillsUSA competition in Atlanta.

The competition put students through timed scenarios using the same skills they would use in real emergencies, including patient assessments, oxygen mask application, and monitoring vital signs.

"It was definitely a very tough competition because we were going against people that have 20 years in the service already, but they took a couple of years to finally get to the paramedic program," Rios said. "We had people from Maine, we had people from Tennessee, New Jersey, New York, Florida."

TSTC EMS Instructor Raul Escobedo said the competition carries serious weight in the field.

"It is basically like the Olympics of technical schools," Escobedo said. "The more that we can teach these students how to perform these skills properly, the better they are for all patients."

Amaro said the bond he and Rios built during training played a big role in their win.

"To me it feels like we've known each other for a lifetime. With the way we instantly clicked, we built a quick dynamic in our competition," Amaro said. "I'm pretty sure that's what helped us achieve this goal, just working well with each other."

Both students said a desire to help others drew them to emergency medicine.

"I always felt that I was put here to help others, coming from a family of people that helps others," TSTC student Joseph Amaro said.

Rios said the win is proof that dedication pays off.

"Hard work never goes unnoticed, and if you really want something, you will get it no matter what," Rios said.

The two are set to graduate in December and plan to take their skills into the field to serve their community.

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