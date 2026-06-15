Water rescue vehicles on standby in Harlingen amid flood watch
The Harlingen Fire Department says it is ready for potential flooding and has high-water rescue vehicles on standby.
The department has five high-water rescue vehicles, including one that stands 10 feet tall. The vehicles are stationed in different parts of the city, in areas where heavy rain or floodwater could become a concern.
The entire Rio Grande Valley is in a flood watch that's set to expire on Thursday morning.
Preparation goes beyond the vehicles. The department is also calling in off-duty firefighters.
"Currently, the fire department is prepared. We are calling in off-duty firefighters to come in for overtime. We're going to have these vehicles manned and ready to respond," Lt. Virgil Garcia of the Harlingen Fire Department said.
The department is also monitoring areas that have flooded in the past, including Secluded Acres off Commerce Road and parts of west Harlingen.
Officials say drainage improvements made since last year should help reduce flooding in some of those areas.
Fire officials are urging everyone to turn around if they encounter water-covered roadways.
Watch the video above for the full story.
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