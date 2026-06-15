TxDOT warns drivers to avoid flooded roads and barricades

Heavy rain flooded several off-ramps along the eastbound Interstate 2 frontage road in the Weslaco and Mercedes area, leaving some vehicles stranded on Monday, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

TxDOT crews closed off the affected off-ramps and are continuing to monitor forecasts and road conditions through the evening and overnight, according to a news release.

Crews are prepared to close any state highways that may be impassable due to flooding.

A second round of rain is expected on Monday night, which could bring more flooding to the area.

"Please don't drive around the barricades. They're there for your safety," TxDOT spokesman Ray Pedraza said. "Turn around. Don't drown.”

Driving around barricades is illegal, and drivers can face fines.

Motorists should limit travel if possible. Road conditions can be monitored at DriveTexas.org.

The following road closures will go into effect in Weslaco on Monday, June 15, at 9 p.m.

• D13 Business EB in front of Holt Cat

• D1 EB Frontage at Pike and Border

• D1 Dragonfly and Frontage

• International and Business

• Westgate and Pike

• Bridge Frontage EB

• Westbound Business from Border to Texas EB

• Texas Business flooding

• Border and 5th

• Paisano Lane

• Airport Business to 8th

• Illinois and Los Torritos

• Airport Drive – traffic will be rerouted to 13th Street

• Business to Express on Airport – D12 Advisory: EB Frontage is flooded