TxDOT crews patch nearly 50 potholes on Highway 48 in Cameron County ahead of inclement weather

The Texas Department of Transportation says its crews are getting roads ready ahead of expected rain across the Rio Grande Valley over the next couple of days.

According to TxDOT, nearly 50 potholes patched along a 16-mile stretch of Highway 48 last week following heavy rain. Another 10 potholes were repaired along FM 510 past Laguna Vista.

Crews also cleaned drainage inlets that carry water away from travel lanes.

"What those inlets are designed to do is to drain the storm runoff and keep it off the travel lanes," TxDOT's Ray Pedraza said. "So when those inlets are clogged, the water has no choice other than to go to the travel lanes. We want to keep the water obviously going down the drain."

TxDOT says clogged inlets can cause water to back up onto roads and lead to potholes.

The department is also asking drivers to help keep debris off the road. Pedraza said drivers with trucks should make sure nothing is left in the bed before hitting the road, as debris can fly out of truck beds or commercial vehicles.

Drivers can report potholes by calling 956-702-6100.

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