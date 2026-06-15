McAllen ISD partners with South Texas College on free vet tech program

McAllen ISD is partnering with South Texas College to offer a free two-year veterinary tech apprenticeship program to students.

The district approved the program during a recent school board meeting. Classes are set to start in August.

The program is open to a dozen students and is offered through STC's continuing education program.

"The CTE department is partnering with South Texas College's continuing education program for a vet tech opportunity for our students," Career Technical Education Coordinator David Lyons said.

Students will learn to administer shots and other skills needed to help veterinarians care for dogs, cats and livestock. They will also work with local clinics to earn hours toward their vet tech certification.

"Their 12th-grade year in practicum of agriculture is where they are learning hands-on skills for the vet tech area," Lyons said.

McAllen High School senior Ella Hartzog is one student looking forward to the program. She has been working with animals since third grade.

"I started off with showing rabbits around 3rd grade, and I just really found a love for it and I moved up to lambs and then heifers," Hartzog said.

Hartzog said the program gives students an advantage when entering the workforce.

"I think it is really important because it does give you that upper hand when you go straight out of high school to apply to work at a veterinary office," Hartzog said.

Lyons said there is a need for veterinarians in the Rio Grande Valley.

"We are trying to meet that need by offering this," Lyons said.

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