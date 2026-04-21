Brownsville Hanna softball advances to postseason after play-in win over Los Fresnos
Highlights from the Brownsville Hanna win over Los Fresnos in a play-in game for the final playoff spot in District 32-6A.
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Brownsville Hanna softball advances to postseason after play-in win over Los Fresnos
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