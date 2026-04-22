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PSJA, Sharyland, and Nikki Rowe baseball pick up wins in district play

PSJA, Sharyland, and Nikki Rowe baseball pick up wins in district play
3 hours 3 minutes 58 seconds ago Tuesday, April 21 2026 Apr 21, 2026 April 21, 2026 11:35 PM April 21, 2026 in Sports
Source: KRGV

Highlights from the PSJA vs. La Joya, Nikki Rowe vs. Edinburg Vela, and Sharyland vs. PSJA Memorial baseball games.

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