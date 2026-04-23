Registration now open for free guitar classes in Edinburg
Registration is now open for free guitar classes in Edinburg.
Edinburg Cultural Arts is offering weekly classes for all ages. The course will run for 10 weeks, and the new class offerings now include children and seniors.
The program is free to ensure access to the arts.
"We noticed that some of the students needed a little bit more training," Assistant Director Magdiel Castle said. “So we added a couple extra weeks just to give them that final touch for the final performances."
Classes are held twice a week and grouped by age. Only 25 spots are available.
Registration is first-come, first-serve. The deadline to register is April 29, 2026.
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