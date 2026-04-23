Boil water notice issued following water line break in Rio Hondo
A boil water notice was issued Wednesday in Rio Hondo as a precautionary measure after repairs were made to a damaged water line, according to city administrator Ben Medina Jr.
As previously reported, Rio Hondo residents in the area of North Arroyo Boulevard and Roberto Garza were left with no water after a private contractor performing stormwater improvements on Tuesday morning damaged a 12-inch water line.
City crews were dispatched to repair the damage, and water services were restored on Tuesday night.
“As a precautionary measure, a boil water notice has been issued,” Medina Jr. said in a Wednesday news release. “The city is working closely with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality and will notify the public as soon as the notice is lifted, which is anticipated tomorrow.”
Those with any questions are urged to contact the city at 956-748-2102.
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