Parents react following bomb threat at Mission High School

Parents say a fake bomb threat at Mission High School that led to the arrest of one student is causing fear and frustration.

The bomb threat was made Wednesday morning and caused the campus to be evacuated.

The threat came one day after a fake gun threat put a Brownsville ISD campus in lockdown.

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Mission police arrested the student accused of making the bomb threat. The department has not confirmed whether the student attends Mission High School.

"My daughter told me that she was scared because there were a lot of police officers," Mission High School parent Yadira Sanchez said.

Sanchez says the threats are taking an emotional toll on students.

"These threats are messing up her mind because when she arrives at school, she is scared," Sanchez said. "She says anything can happen that we don't know about."

Francis Garza, whose granddaughter and niece attend Mission High School, says the false alarms are disrupting the school day.

"You saw what was happening in Brownsville, the false alarms those students caused, and now with this threat, I am not sure if it's a game or if they are doing it on purpose to not show up to school," Garza said. "This is getting everyone's attention."

Rudy Hernandez says he's in disbelief over how the school year is ending for his daughter.

"What can I tell you? I have no words to describe this," Hernandez said.

Parents are urging students and families to take the threats seriously.

"They need to think about this stuff because it is not just their lives," Sanchez said. "Some students are studying for a benefit, not just to show up. They need to think about their actions, and we as parents need to put order in our kids."

More officers will patrol when classes resume on Thursday, officials said.

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