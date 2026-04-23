Playmaker: McAllen Memorial golfer Kai Tamez to make third straight state appearance

McAllen Memorial senior golfer, Kai Tamez has played the sport of golf since he was two years old. He was six years old when he played in this first tournament.

"My grandpa got me into it and it's just a beautiful game, there's so many really nice golf courses that there are in Texas and around the world, it's beautiful, it makes me happy to come out here," said Tamez.

Last week in McAllen, Tamez helped the mustangs golf program secure its first regional title since 2002. Finishing second individually as the Mustangs swept the podium at the tournament.

"This is Coach Celso's first regionals win since 2002, so I'm really happy to be a part of that and I'm happy for Celso to accomplish that again," said Tamez.

"It's never been done. I mean as long as I've been coaching golf for 37 years, maybe one or two would have but never a sweep. The regional tournament was a great exhibition of what they can do and to get first, second and third in any order is what our goal was, and we achieved it," said McAllen Memorial head golf coach Celso Gonzales.

Tamez finishes off his senior year as captain of the Mustangs golf team. He will return to the State Championship for the third year in a row.

"It feels really good to do it 3 times, I say we're just going to play our best, have fun and see what happens," said Tamez.

The Mustangs finished fourth as a team last year. McAllen Memorial has a strong chance to compete for a top spot this year at State. Tamez leaves his mark on Mustang golf and will be greatly missed by his coaches and teammates.

"He just has the edge to win, he'll find ways to play well even when he's not having his best day, but I think that's just what makes him the good teammate", said McAllen Memorial junior golfer Liam McGurk.

Gonzales says, "filling his shoes is going to be a big, big task for anybody. As a leader, I couldn't ask for anything but Kai, I mean he could be shooting four under, or 10 over but his expression is the same and that's what it takes for golf."

"At memorial gold, everyone wants to play for memorial, so it's really awesome to be the captain on this team and I'm proud," said Tamez.

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